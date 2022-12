Rust recorded two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

Rust's two helpers came on Pittsburgh power plays. He has nine goals and 23 points in 35 contests this season, including seven power-play points. He only averaged 0:16 of ice time with the man advantage in three games from Dec. 20-27, and the 30-year-old was limited to 0:37 vs. the Red Wings. Despite that, Rust has managed to record three power-play points over that four-game span.