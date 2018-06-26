Penguins' Bryan Rust: Signs long-term deal
Rust agreed to terms on a four-year, $14 million contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Given Rust's ability to play pretty much anywhere in the Penguins' lineup -- from the top line with Sidney Crosby to a third-line grinder role -- there was little doubt the team was going to try to lock him into a long-term deal. The 25-year-old set new career highs in assists (25) and points (38) last year and will look to continue to build on those numbers heading into 2018-19. The Michigan native offers improved fantasy value when assigned to play with Pittsburgh's stars, but can still offer quality depth scoring even when anchoring the third line.
