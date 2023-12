Rust (upper body) skated before morning practice Thursday, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com.

Rust has been out of action since Dec. 6 and has missed the last five games. He was having a great season, as he had 10 goals, 10 assists, 71 shots on goal and is plus-13 in 22 games this season. He is eligible to return on Jan 2 from long-term injured reserve.