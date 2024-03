Rust (upper body) skated before practice Thursday, marking the first time he's been on the ice since he was injured Feb. 25, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Rust didn't stick around for the main practice, so don't expect him to play versus Washington on Thursday. Rust was red hot before he got hurt, scoring six times and adding two assists in his last seven games. Overall, he has 18 goals and 36 points in 42 games this season.