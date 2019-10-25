Penguins' Bryan Rust: Skating with team
Rust (hand) was slotted into a second-line role at Friday's practice, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Rust is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup with Dallas and his inclusion in line rushes could be an indication that Pittsburgh plans to do just that. If he does make his 2019-20 debut Saturday, it figures to be in a top-six role alongside Nick Bjugstad (lower body) and Patric Hornqvist. The 27-year-old Rust's late start to the season could limit his chances of reaching the 35-point mark for a third straight year.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Joins practice Monday•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Completes on-ice workout•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Heads off after blocking shot•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Bags pair of helpers in SO loss•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Records three shots in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.