Rust (hand) was slotted into a second-line role at Friday's practice, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Rust is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup with Dallas and his inclusion in line rushes could be an indication that Pittsburgh plans to do just that. If he does make his 2019-20 debut Saturday, it figures to be in a top-six role alongside Nick Bjugstad (lower body) and Patric Hornqvist. The 27-year-old Rust's late start to the season could limit his chances of reaching the 35-point mark for a third straight year.