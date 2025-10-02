The Penguins announced Thursday that Rust will miss a minimum of two weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Rust departed Wednesday's practice session early, and his exit was apparently due to his injury that will force him to miss multiple weeks. The 33-year-old will be unavailable for at least the first week of the regular season, and he'll presumably be re-evaluated around the end of his two-week return timetable. Rust made 71 regular-season appearances for Pittsburgh last year and racked up 31 goals, 34 assists, 62 hits, 54 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 19:45 of ice time.