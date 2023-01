Rust notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Rust set up the second of Jake Guentzel's second-period tallies, which stood as the game-winner. The helper ended a three-game point drought for Rust, who has just one multi-point effort in his last 13 contests. For the season, the 30-year-old winger is up to 24 points (seven on the power play), 101 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-12 rating through 39 appearances.