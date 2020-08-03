Rust scored a power-play goal on two shots in Pittsburgh's overtime defeat to Montreal on Saturday.

Rust was able to bang home a loss puck in front of the net on the ice with the No. 2 power-play unit. The winger figures to continue filling a role with the man advantage and could be moved up to the top group if coach Mike Sullivan shuffles the deck on the heals of the club's 1-for-7 performance Saturday.