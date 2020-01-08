Rust registered an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Rust actually led all Penguins with the three blocks, an impressive feat for a winger. He's no slouch on offense either, with 35 points in just 29 games -- that's the same point total he had in 72 contests last year. The 27-year-old has added 95 shots, 38 hits and a plus-18 rating in 2019-20, which should be the best of his career by a wide margin.