Rust scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

He got the Penguins off to a flying start, setting up Matt Cullen's short-handed goal to open the scoring and then potting his fifth of the season to give the team a 2-0 lead before the first intermission. Rust only has 12 points on the season, but seven of them have come in the last eight games as he's worked his way into a larger role, seeing more than 16 minutes of ice time in four straight contests -- a workload he hadn't shouldered since late October.