Rust scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Lightning.

Rust has started the season with a bang, racking up seven points through five games. He's currently skating on the first line with Sidney Crosby, but his goal Thursday came with the team's second power-play unit. After proving his goal-scoring ability in the playoffs last season, Rust is evolving into a solid contributing scorer for Pittsburgh. If he sticks in a top-six role and the power-play time doesn't disappear, Rust is worth snatching up in deep leagues.