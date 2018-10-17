Penguins' Bryan Rust: Still without a point
Rust failed to register a point in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.
It's early so being without a point is still not a huge cause for concern. Nonetheless, Rust's owners had to have hoped for a better start than the one the 26-year-old forward has delivered them. Pointless in five games and playing to a minus-4 rating, Rust has been a no show early on and even saw a season-low 13:30 of ice time Tuesday night. He'll look to open his account Thursday when the Penguins visit Toronto.
