Rust generated a game-high six shots during a 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Saturday

Rust accomplished a rare feat Saturday. Rust's scoring attempt at 12:34 of the first period hit the crossbar and then the post before bouncing away from the net. The on-ice officials paused play to review the shot, but the game remained scoreless, and the 30-year-old right winger remained in a mini-funk, producing just two points in his last seven outings.