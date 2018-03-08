Penguins' Bryan Rust: Suffers upper-body injury
Rust injured his upper body during Wednesday's game against the Flyers and his status will be updated again Thursday.
The delay of an update on Rust could be an indication he's undergoing further testing. An extended absence for the winger would be significant for the Penguins, losing out on his 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) through 56 games this season. Should he sit out Saturday against the Maple Leafs as well, Carter Rowney appears the logical candidate to draw in.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Exits with injury•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Fashions two points in tough road loss•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Sharpens approach with 11 points in last nine•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Lights lamp twice Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Collects assist in return•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Activated for Tuesday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...