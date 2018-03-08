Rust injured his upper body during Wednesday's game against the Flyers and his status will be updated again Thursday.

The delay of an update on Rust could be an indication he's undergoing further testing. An extended absence for the winger would be significant for the Penguins, losing out on his 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) through 56 games this season. Should he sit out Saturday against the Maple Leafs as well, Carter Rowney appears the logical candidate to draw in.