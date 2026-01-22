Rust scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

This was Rust's second goal in the last four games. The 33-year-old winger is a little lacking in consistency this month, earning four points over nine appearances in January so far. He's still putting together a solid season with 18 goals, 38 points, 121 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 45 outings overall. Rust is a fixture on the top line and first power-play unit for the Penguins, making him a safe choice in fantasy.