Rust recorded a goal, an assist and a game-high six shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Rust tied the score at one apiece in the first period, then picked up a helper on Malkin's game-tying goal with 18 seconds left in the third. The top-six winger has made fantasy managers happy with a shoot-first approach against the Islanders over the past two games, putting 14 pucks on net.