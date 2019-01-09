Rust scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Rust snapped a six-game goalless drought with his first goal. His second goal, of which came shorthanded, was also his 100th career point. Rust continues to provide consistent and timely offense for the Penguins, and he's now up to 11 goals and 21 points in 2018-19.

