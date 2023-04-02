Rust scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

The 30-year-old carried the load for the Penguins, finding the back of the net in the first and third periods before helping to set up Jake Guentzel midway through the third to tie the score at 3-3. Rust has emerged from a slump that saw him pocket only one assist through the first nine games in March, racking up three goals and six points over the last six contests, but his turnaround may not have come soon enough to save Pittsburgh's dwindling playoff chances.