Penguins' Bryan Rust: Three points in Tuesday's win
Rust scored a goal and two assists, with all but one helper coming on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The winger snapped a six-game point drought with the outburst, but seeing time with the man advantage alongside Sidney Crosby can have that effect. Rust has already put together the best season of his career, and the 27-year-old is now up to 23 goals and 48 points through 44 games.
