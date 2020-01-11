Penguins' Bryan Rust: Ties career high in goals
Rust potted a goal and dished an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Rust is up to 18 tallies this season, matching his goal output from 72 appearances last year. The Michigan native has 37 points, 98 shots on goal and 24 PIM through 30 contests in 2019-20. He's just a point shy of his career-high 38 from 2017-18, which should fall in the next week or so, given his performance lately. Rust's partnership with Evgeni Malkin has worked well -- fantasy owners can attest to the benefits both of them have provided so far.
