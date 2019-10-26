Rust (hand) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Stars and is expected to make his season debut in the contest.

Rust will jump right into a top-six role for his season debut. The 27-year-old winger potted a career-best 18 goals last season, and he shouldn't have trouble cracking double digits again this season, even with all the time he's missed.

