Penguins' Bryan Rust: Two assists in top-line gig
Rust set up two goals in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Predators.
Rust skated with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel after a line shuffle, and the 25-year-old winger now has four assists through three games. Snap Rust up if he's available. He checks out as a speculative grab in most settings.
