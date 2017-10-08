Play

Rust set up two goals in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Predators.

Rust skated with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel after a line shuffle, and the 25-year-old winger now has four assists through three games. Snap Rust up if he's available. He checks out as a speculative grab in most settings.

