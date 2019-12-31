Rust collected a pair of assists, two shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and 12 PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Rust had a hand in goals by his linemates Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel in the contest. The winger also got involved in a late-game kerfuffle that resulted in a misconduct penalty. Rust has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last nine outings, posting seven goals, eight helpers and a plus-6 rating in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 32 points in 25 appearances this year, just six points shy of his career-best mark of 38 from two seasons ago.