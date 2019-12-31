Penguins' Bryan Rust: Two helpers extend hot run
Rust collected a pair of assists, two shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and 12 PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Rust had a hand in goals by his linemates Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel in the contest. The winger also got involved in a late-game kerfuffle that resulted in a misconduct penalty. Rust has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last nine outings, posting seven goals, eight helpers and a plus-6 rating in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 32 points in 25 appearances this year, just six points shy of his career-best mark of 38 from two seasons ago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.