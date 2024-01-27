Rust picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The veteran winger helped set up a Jake Guentzel tally early in the first period and Evgeni Malkin's tying goal inside the last minute of the third to at least earn the Penguins a point. Rust has been productive since returning from an upper-body injury at the beginning of January, and over the last nine games he's delivered a goal and seven points. Friday's power-play point was his first of the season.