Rust collected two assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

He helped set up both of Evgeni Malkin's second-period tallies, but it was the only burst of offense the Penguins could muster on the night. Rust has two goals and five points through three games, and the 30-year-old seems intent on topping last season's career-best performance of 58 points in only 60 games.