Rust scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

He beat Jonathan Quick midway through the first period, then helped set up a Lars Eller tally in the second. Rust has two goals and three points in four games since coming off IR, and Saturday's goal was his 20th of the season -- the fifth straight campaign in which the 31-year-old winger has reached that mark.