Rust scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The 27-year-old winger finished off some tic-tac-toe passing early in the third period with his 20th goal of the season, then helped set up Sidney Crosby for the OT winner. Rust has already set new career highs in goals and points (42) through only 34 games, with five goals and 12 points coming with the man advantage. As long as he keeps getting regular shifts with Crosby and/or Evgeni Malkin, Rusts's breakout campaign should continue unabated.