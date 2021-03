Rust scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Devils.

The Pens' top line took control of the contest down the stretch, as Rust, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel teamed up for the final two goals of the afternoon. Rust hadn't had a multi-point performance since Mar. 2, but on the season he's still produced 11 goals and 23 points through 31 games.