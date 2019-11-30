Penguins' Bryan Rust: Will not play Saturday
Rust (lower body) will not dress Saturday in St. Louis.
With the Penguins set to return home after Saturday's game, Rust got a headstart and flew back to Pittsburgh prior to puck drop to be evaluated. His status remains day-to-day and he'll now enjoy three days off before the Blues come to town Wednesday. Expect another update on Rust to surface prior to Wednesday's game.
