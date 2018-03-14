Rust (concussion) will rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Rust missed the previous two contests due to a concussion that knocked him out after just 2:24 of ice time during the Mar. 7 affair against the rival Flyers. He's cleared protocol ahead of Wednesday's matchup and will slot in alongside Derick Brassard and Phil Kessel. Although he's not a member of the power play, Rust still holds fantasy viability in some season-long formats and in daily as part of a potent Penguins attack.