Rust (undisclosed) won't play Friday against Columbus, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Rust on the shelf, Pittsburgh will be forced to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Blue Jackets. The Penguins have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Rust's issue, but another update on the oft-injured winger's status should surface ahead of Saturday's matchup with St. Louis.