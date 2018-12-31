Penguins' Bryan Rust: Won't play Monday
Rust (lower body) will sit out Monday's road game versus the Wild.
Rust was injured in the Pens last game, a 6-1 win over the Blues on Saturday. He'll miss the first game of their mini two-game road trip but hopefully won't miss much time beyond that. Rust's next opportunity to play after tonight comes Wednesday in New York versus the Rangers.
