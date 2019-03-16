Penguins' Bryan Rust: Won't play Saturday
Rust (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis.
Rust was a full participant at practice for the first time since suffering his lower-body injury Friday, so he's clearly trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once cleared, the 26-year-old winger will likely return to a top-six role.
