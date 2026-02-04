Jones (lower body) was suspended by the NHL on Wednesday for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Jones is currently on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, but he had been working in the minors while on a conditioning stint. At a minimum, the 28-year-old blueliner will be out of action until March 31 due to his suspension, though that time frame assumes the league starts counting games immediately, even though he is still on injured reserve.