Jones recorded an assist in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Jones has played in all three of the Penguins' games so far, serving on the third pairing. He has a helper, two shots on net, three blocked shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating. The Penguins have just three left-shot blueliners, including Jones, so he may be able to find some job security over the right-handed shooting duo of Connor Clifton and Matt Dumba. Jones' best year was 2022-23 with the Blackhawks, when he had 16 points in 73 appearances.