Addison picked up a goal and an assist in WHL Lethbridge's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Addison, a defenseman, finished with a game-high seven shots on goal. Addison is a talented offensive rearguard, but his overall play remains a work in progress. He's neither a big player (5-foot-10 nor a great skater, so the former No. 53 overall selection (2018) is going to have to generate offense in order to have a successful pro career. Addison signed his entry-level contract with Pittsburgh this past April. For the season, Addison has four goals and 11 points in 15 games for Lethbridge.