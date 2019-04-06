Penguins' Calen Addison: Inks entry-level deal
Addison signed an entry-level contract with the Penguins on Saturday.
Addison played this season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL where he has 65 points in 67 regular-season games along with nine points in seven playoff contests. The 18-year-old was the Penguins' second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, and he's currently on an amateur contract with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the remainder of the season. The skilled blueliner will try to make the team in 2019-20, otherwise he'll be sent back to juniors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...