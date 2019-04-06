Addison signed an entry-level contract with the Penguins on Saturday.

Addison played this season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL where he has 65 points in 67 regular-season games along with nine points in seven playoff contests. The 18-year-old was the Penguins' second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, and he's currently on an amateur contract with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the remainder of the season. The skilled blueliner will try to make the team in 2019-20, otherwise he'll be sent back to juniors.