Penguins' Calen Addison: Released from Team Canada
Addison was cut by Team Canada ahead of the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Addison -- who is eligible to play in the 2020 tournament -- was selected by the Penguins in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The strong-skating defensive prospect has racked up 31 points in 30 games with WHL Lethbridge this season, which could earn him an entry-level deal from Pittsburgh before the end of the 2018-19 campaign. Even if he does sign an ELC, the 18-year-old figures to spend at least one more year in the minors before he would get a shot at playing in the NHL or AHL.
