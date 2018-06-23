Penguins' Calen Addison: Strong pick by Pittsburgh in Round 2
Addison was drafted 53rd overall by the Penguins at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A right-handed shooting defenseman who averaged nearly a point-per-game for WHL Lethbridge this past season (11 goals, 65 points in 68 games), it's easy to see why Pittsburgh was attracted to Addison in the first place. He makes smart, calculated decisions with the puck and he is a strong skater. Addison's play in his own end needs considerable refinement and he is guilty of trying to do too much at times, but he is a legitimate offensive weapon. There will be significant growing pains along the way, but the Pens got a good, productive defender here in Round 2.
