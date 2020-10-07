Clang was drafted 77th overall by the Penguins at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

The Pens are doubling down on goaltenders after taking Joel Blomqvist in Round 2. Scouts around the league had a difficult time getting a read on Clang. On one hand, he's a big (6-foot-2, 175 pounds), athletic kid who takes up most of the net. On the downside, Clang gave up more than his fair share of questionable goals this season. Plenty of young goaltenders have consistency issues and that must be kept in mind when evaluating Clang's year. Clang has more than his fair share of NHL-caliber traits, but the big Swede is clearly a work in progress. Pittsburgh will allow him to develop in Europe for the foreseeable future.