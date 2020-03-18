Play

Penguins' Cam Lee: Inks deal with Pittsburgh

Lee signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Tuesday.

Lee has spent the past four seasons at Western Michigan University, racking up 18 goals and 85 points while posting a plus-11 rating in 137 games. The undrafted blueliner will likely report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if/when the AHL resumes its season.

