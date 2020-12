Lee will close out his loan stint with HC Slovan Bratislava and head to Pittsburgh for training camp.

Lee is a long shot to crack the 23-man roster given the team's additions of Mike Matheson and Cody Ceci in the offseason. During his time with Bratislava, the 23-year-old defenseman garnered two goals and nine assists in 14 contests. The Western Michigan University product should get plenty of opportunities with the Baby Pens in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.