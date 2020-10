Lee will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with HC Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia).

Lee will be getting his first professional hockey experience after a four-year career at Western Michigan University. With the Broncos, the 23-year-old blueliner recorded 18 goals and 67 assists in 137 contests. Once the NHL and/or AHL begin training camps ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Lee will rejoin the Penguins organization.