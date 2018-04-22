Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Absent from third period
Hagelin wasn't present during the third period of a 8-5 victory over Philadelphia in Game 6 on Sunday.
Originally Hagelin left the ice during the second period after receiving a hard hit from Claude Giroux, and seemed to be in pain when he exited the ice. It's unclear what specific injury forced the speedster out of the contest, although the team should release more information in the upcoming days. With Pittsburgh now entering a rest period before they face off against Washington or Columbus in the second round, Hagelin has a chance of returning for Game 1 as long as the injury doesn't turn out to be long term.
