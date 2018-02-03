Hagelin scored a goal and added an assist during Friday's 7-4 win over Washington.

The speedy winger has now collected three goals and seven assists through his past 10 contests. It's been a huge turnaround for Hagelin, as he recorded just six points through the first 42 games of the season. Considering his respectable offensive track record, the 29-year-old Swede is worth a look in deep settings, and especially with Pittsburgh now sporting a 10-3-0 record since the calendar flipped to 2018.