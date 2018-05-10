After recording just 22 points last year, Hagelin surpassed the 30-point threshold this season for the fifth time in his career.

Hagelin primary asset is his speed, which he uses to aggressively forecheck and create turnovers in the offensive zone. While this won't always show up on the scoresheet, it should allow the winger to consistently put up 30-plus points a year. The question facing the Swede is whether he will be back with the Penguins for the 2018-19 campaign. Hagelin will be under contract with a $4 million cap hit, but has often been the subject of trade rumors -- not to mention general manager Jim Rutherford, who is always open to making moves, was very clear about the team giving a spot to Daniel Sprong on the 23-man roster.