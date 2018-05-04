Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Decent outing in return
Hagelin logged 16:11 of ice time with two shots on goal in his return to the ice against the Capitals on Thursday.
While Hagelin wasn't able to find the back of the net, his insertion into the lineup gave the Pens a significant uptick in speed and work rate. Fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised to see the winger start Game 5 on Evgeni Malkin's line, considering how well the two seemed to compliment each other during the regular season.
