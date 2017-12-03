Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Finally finds twine
Hagelin netted his second goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 home win over the Sabres.
Hagelin danced around the top of the crease for a beautiful wraparound goal against Chad Johnson. Had the Swedish winger not been so patient waiting for the goalie to fall out of position, he may not have been able to light the lamp. This was a nice play for a guy who entered the contest with a dismal 1.8 shooting percentage on the year.
