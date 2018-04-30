Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Game-time call Tuesday
Hagelin (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 clash with Washington.
Hagelin was originally sporting a non-contact jersey at Monday's practice session, but later ditched it for a regular sweater. If the speedy winger is given the green light to return Tuesday, he will almost certainly return to a second-line role, with Dominik Simon getting relegated to the press box -- although Zach Aston-Reese has struggled to contribute in the postseason. The 29-year-old Hagelin will no doubt reinvigorate the Pens' offense with his escapability and make life difficult for the Caps' defenseman with his aggressive forecheck.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...