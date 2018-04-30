Hagelin (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 clash with Washington.

Hagelin was originally sporting a non-contact jersey at Monday's practice session, but later ditched it for a regular sweater. If the speedy winger is given the green light to return Tuesday, he will almost certainly return to a second-line role, with Dominik Simon getting relegated to the press box -- although Zach Aston-Reese has struggled to contribute in the postseason. The 29-year-old Hagelin will no doubt reinvigorate the Pens' offense with his escapability and make life difficult for the Caps' defenseman with his aggressive forecheck.

