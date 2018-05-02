Hagelin (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 4 clash with Washington, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

It's certainly an encouraging sign that Hagelin continues to make strides in his recovery, but the fact that he was unable to take contact doesn't seem too positive. The winger's status should be more clear following the game-day skate, although coach Mike Sullivan will no doubt once again call the Swede a game-time call.